Update on Ticket Sales for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is already on the verge of selling out.

The show will take place on October 8th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As of now, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised for the premium live event.

According to Wrestle Tix’s Patreon, WWE has already sold 10,032 of a possible 11,186 tickets for Extreme Rules. With over a month remaining until Extreme Rules, it is reasonable to assume that the company will be hosting another sold crowd for the show.

Tickets for WWE Survivor Series Sold Out Fast

WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 26th. The premium live event will air from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Despite the show being three months away, the show virtually sold out during the pre-sale earlier this week. There is not a match announced for Survivor Series 2022 but WWE fans area clearly every excited about it.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that he hadn’t seen a WWE show sell out as fast as Survivor Series in years.

“Survivor Series in Boston basically sold out during the presale today. Whatever is held back will sellout during the public onsale. I can’t think of a WWE show in years to do that.”

The ratings for both RAW and SmackDown have been on the increase since Vince McMahon‘s departure from the company. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the new co-CEOs, and Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game was also named Head of Creative for the promotion and the WWE Universe have had a very positive response to the changes at the top of the company so far.