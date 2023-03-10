Update on When Kofi Kingston is Expected to Return From Injury

Kofi Kingston’s road to WWE WrestleMania has taken a major hit due to an injury that has put him on the sidelines.

Kingston was sidelined when he suffered an injury on last week’s episode of SmackDown while doing a segment to set up this week’s fatal 5-way match.

Now, Xavier Woods has replaced him with the match now seeing Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods. The winner will earn the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kingston’s ankle injury is only expected to keep him out of the ring for about 5 weeks.

Meltzer wrote, “Kingston suffered an ankle injury when McIntyre did a running flip dive on several people. It was just a fluke deal. The time frame we are hearing is five weeks. There was concern earlier it could be longer because he may have needed surgery and if he does need surgery it would be lengthy.”

The impression is that Kingston won’t need surgery. Unfortunately, it looks like Kingston will be missing WrestleMania though.