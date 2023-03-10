Update on Why AEW Is Changing the Name of All-Atlantic Championship

AEW‘s decision to change the name of the All-Atlantic Championship has been a long time in the making.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the All-Atlantic title will be renamed the AEW International Championship next week.

On next week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy, the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion, will face Jeff Jarrett to determine the AEW International Champion.

The Decision

The decision to rebrand the AEW All-Atlantic Championship was made months ago, according to Fightful Select.

In their report, it is noted that Warner Bros asked for something big in order to cross-promote Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which releases March 17.

Tony Khan was the one who had the idea of doing a “level up” of the championship to the International Championship.

A new championship title was created months ago to prepare specifically for this week and next week in order to promote the new film.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is the sequel to 2019’s Shazam, which tells the story of Billy Batson and his adoptive siblings, who an ancient wizard gives god-like superpowers.

Cross-Promotion

Next week’s reveal of the AEW International Championship to promote Shazam: Fury of the Gods is hardly the first time AEW has dabbled in cross-promotion.

AEW hosted a dragon-themed edition of AEW Dynamite in August last year, to cross-promote the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon.

Fightful reports that AEW “is always excited to do the cross-promotional work” and attempts to have newsworthy items in association with them.

AEW also wanted to put something newsworthy on the Winnipeg show and increase the prestige of a title they put on television often in prime positions.