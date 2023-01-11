Update on William Regal’s New WWE Job Title

William Regal has been given a new title in WWE following his return to the company.

Regal’s previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014 and was considered Triple H’s right-hand man.

According to a report from PWInsider, Regal is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for WWE.

Regal’s Journey

The former NXT General Manager returned to WWE after being with AEW since debuting there at Revolution on March 6, 2022, where he helped form the Blackpool Combat Club.

The faction included Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Regal had the following to say about his time in AEW.

“Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed, I had a lovely time working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes.”

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an ROH Final Battle media call last month that Regal asked him not to pick up the option year on his contract because he wanted to return to WWE to help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey.