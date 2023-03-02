Update on WWE Moving Headquarters

In 2019, WWE announced it was moving its headquarters and would be selling Titan Tower. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the move was put on hold.

PWInsider is reporting that employees will begin moving to the new headquarters this month. They’ll moving employees over to the new building while renovations at Titan Tower are happening. It’s also to ensure the move goes as smoothly as possible.

Details on the new WWE HQ

At the new headquarters, all WWE employees will be under one roof. PWInsider notes that “currently, certain divisions of the company are housed in different buildings near the Tower, requiring the company to shuttle them from place to place. WWE also has a crossing guard on hand to assist employees as they cross from one building to another.”

The new headquarters will be more technologically advanced than its current location. It’s also a short distance from the Stamford train station. Another note from PWInsider is that a source told them that the location is large enough to “put multiple Performance Centers in the building.”

It’s expected that all employees will be moved into the new headquarters by the end of this year or early next year.