Update on WWE Moving Into New Corporate Headquarters

WWE is getting ready to finally move into its new corporate headquarters located at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, CT.

A company spokesperson tells CTinsider the move is planned to commence towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. The remainder of the office and production space in the new location will cover about 400,000 square feet and is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

The spokesperson noted that it wants to move all of its employees in Stamford into the new headquarters in 2023, with more than 800 people working there once the company’s space has opened.

WWE HQ

WWE doesn’t plan to keep employees at its current headquarters or production center. The current headquarters is not for sale, although WWE would “entertain discussions with interested parties.”

The new headquarters stood entirely empty for a couple of years after banking giant UBS in 2016 moved its local offices across the street.

This move comes at a time when WWE continues to grow, as the third quarter of 2022 saw WWE’s revenues jump 19 percent year over year to about $305 million. However, they had a decline in quarterly profits due to nearly $18 million in costs related to its investigation of alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon, who announced his retirement in July.