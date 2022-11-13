Update on Sami Zayn’s Absence from Friday’s SmackDown

Sami Zayn was conspicuous by his absence on this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the New Day, and celebrated after the match with Roman Reigns.

Tomorrow, The Usos will officially reach the record for the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, eclipsing the New Day.

Zayn’s Absence

Zayn was nowhere to be seen during SmackDown, despite often being a highlight of the show.

WWE explained Zayn’s absence as due to ‘personal reasons,’ which may, unfortunately, be tragic.

On Twitter, Zayn shared the below message:

?????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ????????? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 12, 2022

When translated from Arabic to English reads “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

The phrase is a common prayer used in Islam after the death of someone close.

Zayn has not confirmed publicly whether he has lost a loved one and WWE has not confirmed when Zayn’s next on-screen appearance will be.

Survivor Series

Though Zayn didn’t appear on SmackDown, The Bloodline fought the Brawling Brutes in the main-event segment.

Though Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa had the advantage, Drew McIntyre tied the numbers for the Brutes.

While not confirmed, it is believed that the two sides will square off later this month at Survivor Series WarGames.

The WarGames match will see Zayn reunite with his Bloodline comrades to face the Brutes, McIntyre and a fifth member yet to be announced.