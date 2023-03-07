Update on Vince McMahon’s Presence Backstage at Monday’s Raw

Vince McMahon reportedly made his presence felt backstage at this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW and we’ve got an update on what he was doing there.

McMahon made his return to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in January. The party line is that McMahon was back solely to help WWE explore the possibility of a sale and help with the negotiations of the next TV rights deal.

However, many believe that it’s only a matter of time before McMahon becomes increasingly involved in the company’s creative process.

Why Vince McMahon was at RAW

WWE hosted Monday’s RAW from Boston’s TD Garden arena. In the hours leading up to bell time, news broke online that McMahon was backstage. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted:

“Everything that I’ve heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena. He’s visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year.”

PWInsider provided additional clarity, noting that WWE’s head honcho was “not there to take over creative or to even run the taping”, but “primarily” to visit with Cena. Even with Vince McMahon in the house, the production of Monday’s Raw was no different than usual.

Meanwhile, the 16-time World Champion John Cena made his awaited return on RAW. He roasted the WWE United States Champion Austin Theory during a promo segment. It was later announced that the two stars will clash for the title at WrestleMania 39.