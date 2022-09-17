Update on WWE’s Plans for Ezekiel and Elias

Ezekiel’s days as a WWE Superstar may have come to an end according to a report from PW Insider.

Ezekiel debuted in WWE on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting Kevin Owens.

Owens accused the new Superstar of being Elias, Ezekiel’s older brother, a claim that ‘Zeke has consistently denied.

The End of Ezekiel

The Ezekiel character proved to be a hit with fans, but he hasn’t been seen in over a month on WWE TV.

Ezekiel’s last in-ring appearance was on the August 8, Raw, where he was power-bombed on the ring apron by Owens.

The following week, Ezekiel, Elias, and their father Ernie were all seen in a hospital segment alongside other members of the family.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Ezekiel has been delisted from WWE’s internal roster.

At this time, there are no reported plans for the character to return in any capacity.

The Return

Ezekiel’s time in WWE may have come to an end, but the opposite is the case for his brother Elias.

In the same report, it’s noted that Elias has been re-added to the company’s internal roster and is expected to be used as an in-ring performer again soon.

Elias hasn’t competed for WWE since the July 19, 2021, edition of Monday Night Raw, where he lost the Symphony of Destruction match to Jaxson Ryker.

After a lengthy hiatus and teased change in character, Elias returned to WWE programming earlier this year, appearing on-screen with his brother.