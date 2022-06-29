Valerie Loureda Touts Historic WWE Signing

Valerie Loureda is transitioning from MMA to the world of sports entertainment.

Loureda had been a female prospect under the Bellator banner but a big opportunity came in the form of WWE. It was reported by Fightful back in early June that Loureda had been expected to sign a deal with the company and it has now been made official.

This is a historic signing, as Loureda has become the first Cuban American female to sign with WWE.

Valerie Loureda’s Goals

With her decision to sign with WWE, Loureda is officially done with mixed martial arts competition. During an interview with NY Post, she explained what she hopes to accomplish in WWE.

“Headlining WrestleMania is a dream and I’m gonna conquer that one day, but really my goal in WWE is I’m becoming the first Cuban-American woman, and I want to be a role model and an inspiration to young Latinas who can now see someone from their culture in WWE.

“I want to represent where I came from, my roots, and really bring a new edge into this company that’s never been seen before. This is a big win for Latinas all over the world. I was born and raised in Miami. I come from a family of immigrants. I just want to show young kids who are first-generation Americans that you can do anything as long as you apply yourself, and work very hard, and your dreams can come true — like me.”

Loureda will be featured on the NXT brand once she has her footing in the WWE Performance Center. She has a ton of support from one very important name in the company, Triple H.

Loureda walks away from the sport of MMA with a pro record of 4-1. Her last bout took place back in Nov. 2021. She defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.

Loureda is only 23 years so time is definitely on her side. If she can develop at a solid pace, WWE may have a star on its hands.