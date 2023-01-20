Venue for This Week’s WWE SmackDown Was Recently Evacuated

The venue, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, set to hold Friday’s (January 20) WWE SmackDown event, had to be evacuated on Thursday night (January 19).

This is according to the Detroit News, which noted the Little Caesars Arena was evacuated after an ammonia leak in the building. It happened around 3:15 pm in the arena’s basement.

Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations and public information officer James Harris stated that two men near the leak suffered chemical burns. They were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital with minor injuries.

Statement

Firefighters, medics, and a hazmat specialist responded at the time. Harris shared the following statement to the press:

“The leak was contained by us. Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly.”

Other details, including the cause of the leak, were shared. WWE is expected to move forward with SmackDown. They’ve previously announced two things for the show: Here’s the announced lineup for the episode:

– Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens meet for a contract signing

– Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs Viking Raiders – SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament First-Round