Veteran Name Finished With Impact Wrestling

Aside from all the ongoing AEW drama the cycle of pro-wrestling continues to carry on.

Today it was revealed that the legendary D’Lo Brown is finished with Impact Wrestling after three years. The report was made by PW Insider and later confirmed by Executive VP Scott D’Amore, who had the following to say about Brown’s departure.

“We appreciate D’Lo’s contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Brown’s Run With Impact

Brown returned to Impact in 2019 as a producer and agent, and later did some work as a color-commentator. He also competed for the company through his prestigious 28-year career, including a run with one of the promotion’s top factions, The Aces & Eights.

Brown rose to prominence during his run with WWE in the Attitude Era. There he was a one-time Intercontinental champion, and a four-time European champion, even holding both the belts at one point in his career. He started as a member of the Nation of Domination before breaking off as a singles star.