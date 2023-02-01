Vickie Guerrero: It’s “Plain Disrespectful” to Compare Dominik Mysterio to Eddie

Vickie Guerrero is no fan of the comparisons some fans have made between WWE Raw Superstar Dominik Mysterio and her late husband Eddie Guerrero.

Since turning heel at WWE Clash at the Castle, Mysterio has drawn inspiration from the WWE Hall of Famer, who he called “his generation’s Dominik Mysterio.”

Mysterio not only cheats much like Latino Heat, but Rhea Ripley also wears an ‘I’m Your Mami’ shirt, a nod to Eddie’s ‘I’m your Papi’ tee which would be one of his final pieces of merchandise.

Disrespectful

Mysterio’s antics (and his brief time behind bars) have proven to be a hit with fans, but the Guerrero family does not appreciate the comparisons to Eddie.

When a Facebook page shared photos of Dominik and Eddie, saying it’s “like father like son,” Shaul Guerrero said the comparisons have to stop.

When a an commented that Dominik is Eddie’s twin, Vickie Guerrero responded saying it is not, and a later comment by the AEW manager called the comparisons disrespectful.

“I’m tired of hearing dominik compared to eddie he will never be eddie in an[y] way shape or form its plain disrespectful.” Vickie Guerrero’s comment on Dominik Mysterio.

Shaul later added that “it’s seriously stupid” to compare Dominik to Eddie, while a fan encouraged the Guerreros to speak to WWE’s Board about stopping the references to Latino Heat.

Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero

Years before he was terrorizing his father Rey Mysterio, Dominik was first introduced to fans in 2005 as part of Rey’s feud with Eddie Guerrero.

After repeatedly coming up short against Rey, Eddie revealed that Dominik was his biological son, that he and Vickie had given up to Rey and wife Angie who were unable to conceive.

This is what led to Eddie’s ‘I’m Your Papi’ shirt, and a custody ladder match at that year’s SummerSlam would see Rey emerge victorious.