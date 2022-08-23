Victoria Says She Won’t Rule Out a Return to WWE

In 2002, Lisa Marie Varon appeared on WWE TV as Victoria, the bitter ex-friend of then-Women’s Champion Trish Stratus.

As Victoria, Varon would become a two-time Women’s Champion, holding the title in both 2002 and later from 2003-2004.

In 2009, Victoria left WWE, but could be on her way back to the promotion soon.

A Return to the Ring.

Since Victoria left WWE in 2009, a lot has changed in regards to the company’s treatment of female talent.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Victoria had her first WWE match in almost 12 years, entering the Women’s Rumble match at #10 and was the fifth woman eliminated.

While speaking with Alyx’s World, Varon said she will not rule out a return to the company under the right circumstances (via Wrestling Inc.)

“There’s a lot to consider, like how much time do I have to get ready, because that would be make or break for me. ‘We want you to come back in a week.’ The fans are going to crap on me. I can’t get ready in a week for a match. Not with the caliber of girls they have now. I would need some time to prepare. But you never say never, right?”

“Never say never, right?” Lisa Marie Varon on a possible WWE return.

“The r-word is bad, retiring, because you never know. It’s almost like ‘I better not say this, because I know it’s going to bite me in the butt.'”

There have been no reports as to if WWE has an interest in bringing Victoria back.

Varon After WWE

After leaving WWE in 2009, Varon joined TNA Wrestling in May that year working under the name Tara (short for Tarantula, a nod to her WWE days as a ‘Black Widow.’

That July, Tara won the TNA Knockouts Championship, a title she’d hold on five occasions.