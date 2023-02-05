Vince McMahon Admonished Kevin Dunn After Using Slur About Ex-WWE Star

Vince McMahon is an interesting person to say the very least.

After retiring ‘for good’ in July of last year, the billionaire is back in charge of WWE, being appointed ‘Executive Chairman’ last month and replacing his daughter Stephanie.

The 77-year-old McMahon has declared that he will retire again if it is in WWE’s best interest, and has kept away from creative meetings and TV tapings thus far.

Hornswoggle

Out of all the little people WWE has used over its many years Dylan ‘Hornswoggle’ Postl is perhaps the most recognizable.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion (and Anonymous Raw General Manager) debuted as Finlay’s ‘leprechaun’ in 2006 but would have a solo career in his own right.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Postl explained that Kevin Dunn would often refer to him as “the midget,” a term found offensive by many little people.

“Kevin Dunn on a headset. I was underneath the ring, and I could always hear the conversations between everyone. Everyone. The producers in the back, Kevin Dunn in the truck, Vince in the back. So Kevin Dunn’s like ‘Vince, we need to figure out how to get the midget back to the back.’ [As Vince] ‘Goddammit Kevin! We don’t use that word. He’s a little person.’” Dylan ‘Hornswoggle’ Postl.

Postl added that Dunn gave “apology after apology” over the use of the term, both to McMahon and himself.

After being released from WWE in May 2016, Postl would make sporadic appearances, including as part of the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble.

Postl has also appeared for Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and had a cameo appearance for AEW Dynamite in November 2020, as part of The Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas.

