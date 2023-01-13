Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon Had Issues Working Together (Report)

Stephanie McMahon quickly resigned from WWE this week, days after her father, Vince, returned to the company. A new report noted that the two did not work well together.

For years, the company had the dynamic of Vince as the Chairman and CEO, Stephanie working as an executive, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque overseeing developmental.

Last summer that changed when Vince resigned from his duties amid the hush money scandal, Triple H took over main roster creative, and Stephanie was named co-CEO with Nick Khan.

Vince brought himself back last week by electing himself to the WWE Board Of Directors as he looks to sell the company. A sale of the company is something Stephanie and Triple H reportedly opposed.

Stephanie resigned from the company this past Tuesday, while Vince was officially named Chairman of the Board, and Khan was named the sole CEO.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that those close to the situation “in WWE tried to present her [McMahon] decision to leave as being related to the decision last year.”

Before taking over as co-CEO and Chairwoman, Stephanie announced a leave of absence with the idea of focusing on her family life. She returned once the hush money scandal broke.

“But that doesn’t explain why this was a resignation, and she left the board and cut all ties with the company she has worked for since she was a teenager. It was also conceded that she and Vince did have issues in working together as family members and how Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them and between Vince and Levesque,” Meltzer wrote.

WWE is looking at selling the company by the middle of this year.