Vince McMahon Tried to Buy Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Vince McMahon’s name is synonymous with the world of pro wrestling, but WWE wasn’t the only entertainment promotion to interest the billionaire. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) founder and president David Feldman recalled McMahon meeting with him in the hopes of striking a deal.

“He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us. He’s Vince McMahon—if I were him, I’d want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”

Attempting to acquire the BKFC was not McMahon’s first foray into sports entertainment outside of the ring. In the early 1990s, McMahon launched the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) which featured prominent promotion on WWF programming. Years later, he attempted to step into the world of football with the XFL. The first iteration of the league was ended by poor ratings while COVID-19 restrictions brought an end to a 2020 reboot.

This revelation comes shortly after it was confirmed that McMahon’s new investment firm is named 14TH & I. There’s also growing speculation that McMahon is open to buying back WWE, with Jonathan Coachman arguing that McMahon has the resources and drive to do exactly that.

While Vince McMahon no longer holds a leadership role in WWE, it’s clear he’s not stepping away from the world of entertainment. Time will tell what his next move will be in 2025.