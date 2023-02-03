Vince McMahon has “Declared” he Will Step Down Again If In WWE’s Best Interest

Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE may be a short one, according to the company’s sole CEO Nick Khan.

The billionaire’s return less than a month ago came less than six months after his shocking retirement in July of last year.

McMahon reportedly strong-armed his way back into WWE, threatening to vote down any sales offers of negotiated TV deals if he was not brought back to the company.

Second Retirement

For decades, it was accepted that Vince McMahon would never retire, which made his actions last July all the more shocking.

Many (including those on WWE’s Board of Directors) believe that McMahon’s return is the wrong call, though the rise in stock price following his return says otherwise.

Speaking during the 2022 Q4 earnings call, WWE CEO Nick Khan said that McMahon will ultimately do what is best for WWE.

“Yes [he would step down from his sole role as Executive Chairman.] Without question. He’s declared it to the board. He’s declared it to us in management. It’s all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder. So it’s not about what role he’ll have. It’s about maximizing that value opportunity.” Nick Khan.

The Sale

At the time of his return, it was noted that McMahon is back to facilitate a sale of the promotion.

While some have been dubious that McMahon doesn’t have grander ambitions than merely overseeing the sale, Vince has kept away from WWE’s TV tapings and creative meetings.

Names interested in WWE include Comcast, FOX, Disney, Netflix, Amazon, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and Shahid & Tony Khan.