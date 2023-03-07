Vince McMahon’s is Doing “More Than They’re Letting On” After WWE Raw Visit (Report)

Why exactly was WWE‘s Executive Chairman Vince McMahon backstage during this week’s Raw?

After returning to WWE in January, fans (and the roster) were concerned that McMahon would resume a position of power in the company’s creative team.

Instead, McMahon has kept his distance from WWE programming and has reportedly remained focused on finding a buyer for WWE.

Backstage Visit

This week, McMahon ended his exile from WWE programming by being backstage during Raw.

It has been reported that McMahon was visiting John Cena, who made his return during the show and confronted Austin Theory.

While many have stated that McMahon’s only purpose on the show, some have speculated that the Chairman had an ulterior motive.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that McMahon and WWE are doing “more than they’re letting on.”

Meltzer insisted that Triple H remained “in control,” as he has been since being appointed Head of Talent and Head of Creative last July.

When asked about whether McMahon had big plans backstage, or was there to simply say hi, Meltzer said “the truth is in the middle.”

McMahon Back on TV?

Vince McMahon has made his return to the backstage of WWE programming, but is a return in front of the camera next?

Immediately after his return to the company in January, there were concerns by fans and talent that the Mr. McMahon character’s return to TV was inevitable.

Any return to programming would earn WWE significant backlash given the seriousness of the allegations against McMahon and the scandal that led to his retirement.

Speaking on Bill Simmons’ podcast in January, WWE CEO Nick Khan said there are no plans for McMahon to be on TV, although he admitted that it could change “in a few months.”

McMahon appeared at both WrestleMania 37 (where he welcomed fans back amid the Thunderdome era) and at WrestleMania 38 (where he defeated Pat McAfee.)