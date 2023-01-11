Vince McMahon Has Been Planning WWE Sale Since his Retirement (Report)

Vince McMahon‘s shocking retirement in July of last year did little to stop the former CEO’s business plans, it has been claimed.

McMahon retired following allegations of misconduct with female employees which resulted in millions being paid in non-disclosure agreements.

While McMahon paid out of his own pocket, an investigation determined that these payouts should have been noted on WWE‘s financial records as they were seen as beneficial to WWE.

Immediately

Last month, it was reported that McMahon regretted his retirement and was plotting a comeback to oversee a sale of WWE.

Earlier this month, McMahon’s return proved to be successful, as he is now serving as Executive Chairman of the promotion, replacing the recently departed Stephanie McMahon.

On Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer reported that McMahon had been plotting a sale immediately after his retirement.

“Ever since Vince was ousted, he did open up talks with the Saudis. I mean, this didn’t come in the last week. His coming back was obviously to close the deal.” Dave Meltzer.

Up for Sale

It was reported by multiple sources earlier this week that WWE had been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

In an update, it has been reported that the sale has not happened yet, but remains a possibility.

The fund has over half-a-trillion dollars to its name and is overseen by its Chairman: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

With the Saudi purchase not confirmed, WWE remains open to offers, with names like FOX, Comcast, Disney, Netflix, and Amazon all considered possible buyers.