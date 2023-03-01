Vince McMahon Influenced The Booking of WWE WrestleMania Match

Ever since Vince McMahon made his return to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, there has been speculation on whether he would return to creative or if he had a say in the creative direction on the main roster.

Triple H took over creative last summer and has publicly said that he will get suggestions from McMahon, but he is still in charge, not his father-in-law.

However, McMahon reportedly does have some influence over the WrestleMania card regarding at least one match. On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE made the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania 39 official.

The Report

The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several big stories in the past, reports that the idea did come from McMahon, who was high on Omos while he was still in charge of creative.

“I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through,” the tweet read.

It’s been reported by multiple media outlets that there have been several changes made to the WrestleMania card in recent weeks including Lesnar’s plans for the show as those were changed sometime within the last week or two.

Fightful Select reported that one person in the company thinks McMahon is running creative, but that hasn’t been confirmed and WWE sources have denied this.

WrestlingNewsPremium reported just last week that people in WWE pointed out how this match is a sign that McMahon has been getting more involved with creative.