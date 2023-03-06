Vince McMahon is Backstage at WWE Raw

Ever since Vince McMahon made his return to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in January, fans have feared that he would eventually return to the head of creative.

McMahon said that he returned to WWE to explore the possibility of a sale and help with the negotiations of the next TV rights deal. McMahon has yet to take over creative from Triple H and for now that will stay intact, but McMahon did make his presence known at WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

He’s Back

At Monday’s show in Boston, MA, McMahon is at the show. Sean Ross Sapp, Dave Meltzer, and Bryan Alvarez reported the news. It’s unclear whether he will appear on the broadcast or why he’s there, but it may have something to do with John Cena.

When Cena made his return to WWE TV last June, it was McMahon who introduced him. Despite the hush money scandal going on that eventually led to him stepping down as CEO and Chairman, McMahon did make a few appearances on WWE television.

Cena will return on tonight’s Raw where it’s expected that he’ll set up his WrestleMania 39 match with Austin Theory.

I've spoken to talent that claim they've seen Vince McMahon at the site of tonight's WWE Raw.



Triple H took over creative last summer and has publicly said that he will get suggestions from McMahon. However, he is still in charge, not his father-in-law.

Last week after WWE made the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania 39 official, it was reported that the match was an idea by McMahon, who was high on Omos when he was in charge of creative.