Vince McMahon Could Lose WWE Job if Two Potential Buyers Make Purchase

Vince McMahon is back in WWE and is back in charge once more, but for how long?

McMahon’s shocking return to WWE came last week when he was appointed to the Board of Directors and he has since been appointed Executive Chairman of the company.

It has been reported that McMahon did not work well with WWE’s previous Chairwoman (and his daughter) Stephanie McMahon, with WWE CEO Nick Khan serving as a buffer between them.

Out of a Job

The 77-year-old billionaire is back to oversee a sale of WWE, with numerous big names being listed as potential buyers.

While McMahon fought to get his roles back with WWE, he could be out of a job again if two of the listed buyers end up in control.

Sources within Disney and Comcast told Fightful that they are well aware of the rumors of both companies being interested in a purchase.

Those sources added that it would be hard to believe any major company would want to retain Vince’s services in any capacity in the event of a sale.

Disney and Comcast

To many, Comcast makes the most logical sense as a potential buyer of WWE, given the close connection already existing between the two.

Comcast is the parent company on NBC-Universal, which owns the USA Network, the current home of Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT.

NBC-Universal also owns Peacock, the home of the WWE Network in the United States.

As for Disney, the House of Mouse is no stranger to collecting IPs, including internationally known brands like Marvel and Star Wars.

A sale to Disney would not just mean WWE content on Disney+, but also the use of WWE’s property at theme parks around the world.