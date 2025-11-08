Vince McMahon Doctor Refusing to Provide Discovery Items, According to Grant Motion

Attorneys for Janel Grant filed a motion to order compliance on Friday in her bill of discovery suit against Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness, arguing the defendants in the case are stalling and the court should compel Colker to testify in court about the delay.

Grant alleged Colker provided only two items as part of discovery of her civil suit, which was ordered by the court in August. Grant said Colker and Peak Wellness haven’t taken the “reasonable steps required by the bill of discovery order and the Connecticut Practice Book.”

“Instead, they claim (Grant’s) are not relevant – in defendants’ sole, subjective opinion – and therefore they do not have to follow standard discovery procedures.”

Grant has requested the payment records for treatment and her medical records be released by Colker and Peak Wellness. Grant has said Vince McMahon paid for her treatment with Colker and the practice, and failed twice last year to provide items for discovery in her federal civil suit against Vince McMahon and WWE for sex assault, sex trafficking and other complaints.

“To date, Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness have engaged in persistent stalling tactics that have only prolonged this deeply painful process for Ms. Grant,” representatives for Grant told SEScoops in a statement. “We have respectfully asked the court to intervene and compel compliance with our bill of discovery request once and for all.”

Details in the motion allege data showed Colker had accessed Grant’s medical records on July 27, 2023, over a year after she had ended treatment at Peak Wellness and a few days after a federal search warrant had been executed on McMahon.

Grant’s federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE was stayed on July 1 while the judge in the case decides whether to allow discovery ahead of a motion for arbitration hearing.