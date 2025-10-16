Judge Grants Vince McMahon Pretrial Deal in Reckless Driving Case

The reckless driving case against Vince McMahon will be thrown out in October 2026, if the former WWE Chairman can meet certain criteria. On October 16, 2025, a Stanford judge ruled for a dismissal, TMZ reports.

The accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program will see McMahon donate $1,000 to charity and adhere to the rules of the road. If he does so, the case will be thrown out in 12 months time. Speaking to TMZ Sports, McMahon’s attorney, Mark Sherman, was pleased with the outcome.

“It was good news,” Sherman said. “Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we’re grateful for that.”

McMahon was initially charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of following too closely, resulting in an accident. McMahon was in the crash with two other vehicles on July 24, and was said to be driving at 80-85 mph, according to a witness.

McMahon has a history of unusual driving tactics, as documented in various interviews and books by those who know him. Now, the billionaire will need to keep his nose clean if he hopes to see this case thrown out.