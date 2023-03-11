Latest on Vince McMahon’s Behind-the-Scenes Role in WWE

Vince McMahon was present at Raw backstage, and he also attended the 3/4 tapings in Boston. According to a recent report, it appears that McMahon does have some kind of input when it comes to running shows.

In Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is noted that Vince McMahon was at the tapings in Boston to visit John Cena. However, he ended up staying for the entire show and was in Gorilla all night. Even though McMahon was there, it was Levesque who was giving the orders backstage and producing the show.

Levesque is in charge of creative for WWE. Many would believe that McMahon is no longer involved in the creative process by this point, but it seems that it may not be the case. The report notes that Levesque himself has said that he would be happy to take input from McMahon, who has a wealth of “knowledge and experience,” considering he’s been in the professional wrestling industry for decades.

Meltzer noted that things such as Gable being called “short and ugly”, and calling Johnny Gargano “short and a comic book fan” are “fingerprints” of Vince McMahon. Elements of his influence, if you will. However, Levesque is more focused on the wrestling aspect of the presentation in WWE.

What we can take away from this though, is that Vince McMahon’s ideas are still very much a part of the company. He is, after all, McMahon has left an indelible mark on every aspect of the company with his influence.

A picture of Vince McMahon backstage also went viral online, claiming that he has a mustache. Even though it is claimed that he really does have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture itself was doctored.

Vince McMahon grew a mustache. pic.twitter.com/5J3GxvOWfg — Comrade Stump (@GranTorinoDSA) March 7, 2023