Vince McMahon Spotted at WWE Headquarters

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and countless changes have been made in the wake of his decision.

His daughter and the former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon publicly announced her resignation on January 10, just hours before McMahon officially named himself the Executive Chairman.

This was after McMahon brought himself back to the Board along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson while some Board members had left.

JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler were the members that were removed to make way for them. Nick Khan is the CEO of the company, while Triple H remains in charge of WWE creative as well.

Last week, several big backstage names parted ways with WWE, and several employees were fired. Vince has also brought back EVP of Operations Brad Blum to the company.

He’s Back

Pwinsider.com reported, “McMahon was spotted earlier this week at Titan Tower, so it appears he’s back in his old office.”

Since his return to the Board, there have been rumors that he was back, but this marks the first confirmed sighting of the former CEO and Chairman.

McMahon’ departed from the company last July after ‘hush pact’ allegations. He reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton for millions after she accused him of raping her in 1986. McMahon is back to facilitate a sale of the company and help with the TV rights negotiations.