Vince McMahon Swore Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop In WWE Following Royal Rumble Controversy

Fightful Select has released a new report on the fallout between Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon following this year’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

If you had forgotten Shane ‘O’ Mac had received some severe backlash for demanding changes to the Rumble matchup, including booking himself stronger over established talent. Along with that Shane was reportedly acting quite “unprofessional” backstage, and had even ticked off Brock Lesnar, who went on to win the Rumble.

The Beast was said to be very displeased with Shane’s adjustments, so much so that it caught the eye of Vince, who called it the end of the for Shane. As expected it was Vince who made the decision to part-ways with his son, with one source telling the publication that Vince even went as far to say that “Shane would never get another pop in WWE” as long as he was still in charge.

The belief is that Vince was just angry in the moment when he made that declaration and that things could eventually be patched up, but those close to the situation believe that Vince was justified due to Shane’s aforementioned behavior and “unjust” decision making.

Fightful adds that since Vince’s retirement “a lot of people” have felt more comfortable sharing information like this now that he’s gone, so more stories of this nature may emerge in the future.

