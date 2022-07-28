Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon to Roast Him in Nashville

The Roast of Ric Flair takes place this Friday night in Nashville, TN. The event kicks off Starrcast V weekend, which culminates Friday night with Ric Flair’s Last Match.

The Roast of Ric Flair streams live on FITE Friday night at 8pm (Eastern).

Order The Roast of Ric Flair ($19.99)

($19.99) Order Starrcast V, including The Roast of Ric Flair, Ric Flair’s Last Match and much more ($99.99)

SEScoops correspondents Webmaster Mike and Ella Jay will be in Nashville this weekend covering Starrcast and SummerSlam weekend. Follow SEScoops on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see all of our on-site coverage.

Flair Wants Vince to Roast Him

In the lead-up to The Roast of Ric Flair, the Nature Boy asks, who better to roast him than longtime friend and former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon?

In the fallout of McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Flair joked, “I’m trying to get him to come to Nashville now!”

Starrcast organizer Conrad Thompson quickly added, “He’s welcome, we’d love to have him as the special guest enforcer for the main event.”

Flair and Vince’s relationship goes back several decades. They’ve had their ups and downs, but McMahon has been there for Flair through some tough times he’s experienced.

Ric Flair added, “I want him to roast me, he certainly has in real life enough!”

He then impersonated McMahon and joked, “80’s heels don’t draw you stupid SOB Don’t ever bring a lawyer to see me. I don’t like lawyers, who are these two jack-offs?”

Flair added, “I started crying and so did the lawyers!”

Watch Ric Flair joking about Vince McMahon roasting him here:

Roast of Ric Flair Special Guests

Announced guests for The Roast of Ric Flair:

Torrie Wilson – WWE Hall Of Famer

DDP – WWE Hall Of Famer

Eddie George – NFL Hall Of Famer

Vickie Guerrero – AEW Superstar

Tie Domi – NHL Legend

Brian Knobbs – Multi-Time Tag Team Champion

Eric Bischoff – WWE Hall Of Famer

Earl Skakel – Comedian and Host of The Inappropriate Earl Podcast

Tyler Morrison – Comedian and Host of Fight Stories

Dan St. Germain – Comedian and Host of Wrestle Roast

Shuli Egar – Comedian and Host of The Shuli Show

Corey Ryan Forrester – Comedian and Host of Puttin On Airs

Casio Kid – Comedian, Morning DJ Rocket 95.1 and Host of Casio’s Cut

Once again, you can order The Roast of Ric Flair now at FITE for just $19.99. The event streams this Friday, July 29th at 8pm (Eastern).