Third Lawsuit Filed Against Vince McMahon Since Return

A third lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon since the chairman of the boards returned to WWE earlier this month.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the lawsuit stems from the allegations that the boss paid up hush money to cover up sexual harassment allegations against him.

With this new case, the investors are seeking to “sever their case from the consolidated action” and they can “keep the bylaw-related claims alive, interfering with any fee request” if they succeed.

Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle are the two investors behind the suit. The lawsuit is not publicly available so not a lot of details have been revealed.

Vince McMahon forced his way back into the WWE Board of Directors on January 6 after having retired on July last year. He was then voted the chairman on January 10.

The WWE owner has since been sued by both Scott Fellows and the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit claiming that he “breached fiduciary duties as controlling stockholder.”

They claimed that with the manner of his return, McMahon aims to “impose his personal will on WWE and its [board] by purporting to adopt a package of invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments that would hamstring the Board from making critical business decisions.”

We will provide more information on the new lawsuit when it becomes available.