Vince McMahon Won’t be Working At WWE HQ After Return (Report)

Vince McMahon may be back with WWE, but staff at the company’s offices shouldn’t have to worry about one of his famed outbursts.

McMahon returned to WWE yesterday as a member of the Board of Directors after announcing his retirement in July of last year.

McMahon and WWE have claimed that his return is to oversee a possible sale of the company.

Out of the Office

For decades, McMahon ruled WWE, and as a result the wrestling world, with an iron fist from his office at Titan Towers.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that McMahon won’t be a regular at WWE HQ.

“I don’t think he’s coming back to TV, I mean, the word is he’s not. The word is he’s not even returning to his office. We’ll see how long that lasts.” Dave Meltzer.

McMahon plans on creating a portfolio of WWE’s assets and advantages to pitch to potential buyers.

Names being thrown around as possible buyers include Comcast, FOX, Disney and Saudi Arabia.

New Home

McMahon won’t be returning to the famed Titan Towers, but soon no WWE employee will be calling the office home.

A report this week confirmed the news of a move, though WWE will stop be operating in the state of Connecticut.

A company spokesperson told CTinsider the move is planned to commence towards the end of the first quarter of 2023.

707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, CT, will be home to more than 800 people once the company’s new offices have been opened.