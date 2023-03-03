Vince McMahon Would’ve Let Bryan Danielson Work NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

Bryan Danielson had leverage when going through contract talks with Vince McMahon in 2021, as the possibility of him going to NJPW, or AEW was real.

Danielson has often talked about wanting to work in Japan and be part of NJPW’s G1 Climax tournament, one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of wrestling that sees several great matches take place among NJPW’s top stars and sometimes some outsiders.

In a recent interview, Danielson spoke about wanting to work the tournament but doubted that AEW President Tony Khan would let him do so because the tournament takes place over the course of a few weeks. He would also run the chance of Danielson getting injured.

Danielson said in the interview that he would give it a 33% chance that he gets to compete in a G-1.

Vince Said Yes

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McMahon would’ve let Danielson work the tournament.

“In 2021, when Danielson was negotiating with both sides, he did not get Khan to agree to allow him to do G-1, but Vince McMahon said he could do G-1. My gut is that Vince McMahon had no idea what G-1 was at the time.”

It should be noted that WWE and NJPW reportedly had talks around this time about a potential partnership, mainly about WWE letting Danielson wrestle in Japan if he re-signed. A partnership was never made, though.

Danielson is scheduled to challenge MJF for his AEW World Championship in a 60-minute iron man match at the Revolution PPV this Sunday.