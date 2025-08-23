Vince McMahon Spotted With WWE Alum After Car Crash

Vince McMahon has been spotted publicly for the first time since his car crash, and the ex-WWE Chairman wasn’t alone. In New York City, McMahon was seen leaving a restaurant with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield and WWE director Bruce Prichard. McMahon was filmed getting into the backseat of a vehicle.

Vince McMahon spotted having lunch with Bruce Prichard and JBL in New York city.



(Vladimir Lugo LLO)



pic.twitter.com/rL7uAJOHHD — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 23, 2025

McMahon’s appearance comes after the billionaire was involved in a serious car accident. TMZ reports that the crash happened around 9 AM in Connecticut on Thursday, July 24, mere hours before the death of Hulk Hogan was publicly reported. McMahon’s 2024 Bentley was traveling northbound on Route 15 in Westport when it collided into the back of a 2023 BMW 430.

McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He was released on a $500 bond and ordered to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26.

McMahon’s crash comes amid his plans for his new entertainment, his first business venture since parting ways with WWE. With Prichard still with WWE and JBL returning to commentary at TripleMania, it’s clear that McMahon still has his allies in the wrestling world.