Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement Hastened By Federal Investigations

The Wall Street Journal has a new report regarding Vince McMahon and his retirement from WWE.

The report notes McMahon was driven into retirement by investigations from federal prosecutors relating to his hush money scandals. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating McMahon.

WWE alluded to investigations in their SEC filing but did not state a specific entity. WWE stated they had received “regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands” regarding the hush money payments. McMahon’s departure was listed as a resignation by WWE.

The WSJ report noted they tried to reach out to spokespeople for McMahon and WWE, but they did not immediately respond to the requests. A spokesman for the independent directors of the WWE board declined to comment. Neither the SEC nor the spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut provided any comment.

McMahon announced his retirement from the company last Friday. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named new co-CEOs on Monday, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the Head of Creative.

The Wall Street Journal previously broke the news about the WWE Board of Directors investigating McMahon over a $3 million settlement that McMahon had agreed to pay a former employee who he allegedly had an affair with and him paying more than $12 million to four women formerly with the company to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”