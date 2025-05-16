Vince Russo Shares Heartfelt Jim Ross Post After Cancer Diagnosis

Jim Ross has been diagnosed with colon cancer, in the latest health battle for the man many consider the greatest commentator of all time. On X, Vince Russo shared a heartfelt message to Ross, a man who Russo holds an immense amount of respect for.

“I will pray with everything I have in my being for the health and speedy recovery of @JRsBBQ. With the hundreds of people I worked with in the wrestling business for over 30 years—there is no one I respect more than JR.

“He’s a man’s man. A straight shooter. If he had something to say he said it TO YOU. To be in the position of power that he was in–and NOT play politics– tells you all about his character.

“I love you, JR, and I will never forget the years that I worked with you. You are one of a kind and there will never be another.

“God Bless You, Sir.”