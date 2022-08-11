Impact Star Vincent Talks AEW Saving ROH, WWE Reaching Out, Emergence

Steve Fall sat down with Impact Wrestling’s Vincent about their upcoming event, Emergence. Plus they discussed AEW purchasing Ring of Honor, WWE reaching out to him and much more.
Impact Wrestling: Emergence takes place this Friday from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. Here is the updated card for the event:
- Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley
- Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim
- Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green)
- Ten Man Tag (If Honor No More loses, they must disband) – Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and PCO) vs. Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Hikuleo)
- Bandido vs. Rey Horus
- Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
- Violent By Design vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA