Violent Rule Made For Paul Walter Hauser’s Next Match

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has been dominating both in the ring and on the silver screen, and is the current PROGRESS Proteus Champion. Now, fresh off of appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hauser is ready to show his violent side in an upcoming title match.

Hauser will be a part of PROGRESS Chapter 183, set for Monday, August 25, at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. There, Hauser will put the gold on the line against YouTube sensation Simon Miller, Charles Crowley, and Bullit. Hauser has chosen a stipulation meaning fans can bring their own weapons to be used in the match.

BREAKING NEWS



Paul Walter Hauser announces he will be defending the PROGRESS Proteus Championship in a fantastic four way against Simon Miller, Charles Crowley & Bullit at 100 Volts.



His chosen Proteus stipulation is fans interact starting with FANS BRING THE WEAPONS!



— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 17, 2025

This match will mark Hauser’s 16th match of his professional wrestling career. He won the gold at PROGRESS Chapter 179 in a five-way that included both Miller and Crowley. Hauser ended Miller’s title reign, adding another layer of drama as the pair prepare to do battle in this upcoming four-way title match.

It remains to be seen what weapons fans will provide for the four wrestlers when they battle at PROGRESS’ 100th event in the Electric Ballroom. One thing for sure though is that Hauser will have to overcome some serious odds if he plans on leaving with the gold.