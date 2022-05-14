Virgil Battling Stage 2 Colon Cancer

Pro-wrestling legend Virgil has fallen on hard times.

The former million-dollar champion announced today on Twitter that he has Stage 2 Colon Cancer, a diagnosis he received roughly one month after revealing that he was battling dementia. His full statement online reads:

“It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support.”

Furthermore, Virgil recently suffered two strokes that had him hospitalized, an incident that forced the former WWE star to shoot down online rumors that he passed away.

Many fans will remember Virgil’s huge victory over Ted DiBiase at SummerSlam 1991, a feud that began with Virgil serving as DiBiase’s lackey. He originally signed with WWE and Vince McMahon back in 1986. He had a cameo for AEW back in 2019.

You can donate to Virgil’s fundraiser to help him with his health problems by clicking here. Check out his tweet below.