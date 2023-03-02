Wade Barrett Knows Which WWE Superstar He’d Return to the Ring to Face

WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett hasn’t wrestled in years, but the Englishman is ready to don his trunks one more time with the right opponent.

Barrett debuted on WWE TV in early 2010 and after winning the first season of the original NXT, would form The Nexus with his fellow ‘rookies.’

After a run with The Corre and winning the 2015 King of the Ring, Barett would part ways with WWE, before returning as a commentator in August 2020.

One More Match

At 42 years old, Barrett isn’t a fresh face in WWE but still remains in great shape, meaning one final match is a possibility.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Barrett named reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as someone he’d consider wrestling.

“In terms of his personality, his confidence on the mic, his smarts behind the scenes and of course his athletic ability, he’s a guy who could really go to the top. “That’s the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I’d step in the ring with.” Wade Barrett.

Theory has certainly proven himself since his return to WWE’s main roster in 2021, and is in his second reign as U.S. Champion.

Though not confirmed, it is believed Theory will face John Cena at next month’s WrestleMania 39, with the former World Champion returning on next week’s Raw.

Comparisons

Like Theory, Barrett was once a youngster who was pushed to the very top of WWE, as the Englishman was headlining Pay-Per-Views mere months into his career.

In the interview, Barrett acknowledged the similarities between himself and the reigning U.S. Champion.

“In terms of being easy to detest, early in my career a lot of people probably really hated me, too, when I was with Nexus… so I have some admiration for that – that impresses me even more about him. Wade Barrett.

Barrett was moved to SmackDown last year as part of commentary reshuffles across all three brands and is filling in for Pat McAfee, who is working on ESPN’s College Game Day.