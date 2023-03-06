Wardlow Wins TNT Title at AEW Revolution

AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe put his championship on the line against Wardlow at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The match saw Wardlow come out strong and brought the fight to him before Joe took over. Wardlow fought back and hit a front senton off the top rope for 2. Although Wardlow hit him with a powerbomb, Joe cut him off with a clothesline. Wardlow with a rear-naked choke for the win.

Since they started working together in September, the two stars have been feuding. After Wardlow said he intended to win every title in the company, Joe turned on him, despite the fact that they had initially gotten along well as tag team partner. Joe chose to attack Wardlow first because he claimed Wardlow was a danger to his ROH World Television Championship. Joe would later win the TNT Championship from Wardlow at Full Gear in a triple threat match that also included Powerhouse Hobbs.

At the New Year’s Smash event, Joe went on to defeat Wardlow in a singles match, causing him to pass out in the Coquina Clutch and later chopped off his ponytail.

On the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow returned to AEW television and confronted Joe after he won the championship by defeating Darby Allin.

