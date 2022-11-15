WarGames Rules Explained for WWE Survivor Series

WarGames returns at WWE‘s upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. It will be the first time the infamous double steel cage match takes place at WWE’s fall classic.

There have been over a dozen WarGames matches since the match was first introduced back in 1987. The number of participants on each team, the intervals that wrestlers enter the match and other rules have varied. Below, we’ll lay out exactly what to expect from WarGames later this month.

There will be two WarGames matches at Survivor Series (Men’s and Women’s) on Saturday, November 26th. WWE has yet to announce the participants for the men’s match, although you can be sure The Bloodline will be involved.

The women’s WarGames match is nearly set. It will be Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and one more TBD partner facing Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

WarGames Rules Explained

Here are the official rules for the WarGames matches that will be taking place at WWE Survivor Series 2022:

Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match.

After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match.

After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage.

Once all the competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins.

The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.

The Creation of WarGames

WarGames was created by the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

Here’s a video of Rhodes talking about the creation of The Match Beyond: