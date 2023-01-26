Watch: AEW’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Video

Eight days after Jay Briscoe’s shocking death, AEW was finally able to pay tribute to him with a video.

On the Dynamite following Briscoe’s death, AEW was not allowed to show any type of tribute video for him due to a long-standing decision by Warner Media Discovery. Commentary spoke about him and several wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe throughout the night.

Jay Briscoe Tribute Video

On Tuesday, Tony Khan announced that Jay’s brother, Mark would be facing Jay Lethal on this week’s Dynamite. With this announcement, Dave Meltzer confirmed that AEW was cleared to pay tribute to Jay this week.

After the opening match, Excalibur spoke about Jay before this video aired. It features clips of his daughters, who were injured in the car accident.

This tribute video follows tributes from IMPACT at their tapings, GCW, NJPW and NOAH, and WWE.

Mark vs. Lethal is the main event on Wednesday night.