Watch: Bella Twins Continue Speaking Out About Lack of Women’s Representation in WWE

The Bella Twins got people talking this week when they were critical of how WWE represented the women on this past Monday’s episode of Raw during the 30anniversary episode.

After Raw on an Instagram live video, The Bella called out the company for not showcasing the women’s evolution on the show and how Mercedes Mone and Saraya were people who WWE didn’t want to feature.

Although The Bellas was initially advertised for the show, they were pulled due to media commitments this week to promote Nikki’s new reality show on E! Madusa was the only female legend to appear on Raw.

Nikki started out by noting that whenever you love and have passion for something you want to be appreciated. She said that women have done a lot to make Raw what it is.

Make Time

“So when you have a three-hour show, and it’s male-dominated and women aren’t being honored, pretty much at all, you just sit back and you’re like, ‘Why aren’t we being appreciated? Like, why don’t you even have a video package showcasing what all these incredible women have done?”

Nikki continued, “I just, I’m someone who they’ve always called ‘No Filter Nikki.’ I know sometimes my team is back there like, ‘Oh my gosh if we could just take her phone.’ It made me upset for all the women, because I know that feeling of walking out to the ring. It happens to some of the men, but where you walk out, and you put your body on the line, you give it your all just to entertain the fans and the TV viewers, and you just come back, and you want to feel appreciated for that.”

Sacrifice

Nikki stated that some wrestlers have had career-ending injuries, and we shouldn’t go away.

“And even if I feel that if a wrestler even leaves the company or they’re no longer there, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be remembered. I wished and I hoped, and maybe that will be more in the future, we still have a way to go, but that women will finally be appreciated for what they do.”

Brie stated that women from the past have paved the road for today’s wrestlers, who are doing amazing things in the company. She added that it’s not about them but the other women that should’ve been at the show.

.@bellatwins speak out on the lack of representation of women at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary and other events. pic.twitter.com/CXrj6oLvgm — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) January 26, 2023

