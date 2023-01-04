Watch: Check Out AEW’s New Dynamite Intro Ahead of Tonight’s Revamp

Fans of All Elite Wrestling have been given a glimpse of the show’s new introductory package, complete with a remixed theme song.

It has been reported that the new look has been in the works for some time ahead of tonight’s show.

In a tweet, the official AEW account shared the new intro which includes the likes of Chris Jericho, FTR, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and MJF.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the Climate Arena, in Seattle, Washington, marking the debut for AEW in the city known for the likes of Bill Gates, Jimmy Hendrix, and Dr. Frasier Crane.

Here is an EXCLUSIVE look at the new #AEWDynamite intro!



Don't miss the first #AEWDynamite of 2023 LIVE TOMORROW from Seattle’s @ClimateArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UGyPn2cU1D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023

This week’s AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defend against Darby Allin.

AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance, while AEW World Tag Champions The Acclaimed will defend against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Jon Moxley has also been announced to make an appearance.

New Era

After a difficult 2022, with injuries, suspensions, arrests and more, AEW is looking to turn over a new leaf in 2023.

Appearing on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the new look for the show.

“It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we always go for. It’s a great pro wrestling show and we wanted to change the set to reflect a new era, and I think it’s going to be a great look. It’s a great set.”

Fans of the current AEW roster won’t have to worry too much about the fate of the in-ring action, which will remain unchanged according to Khan.

“It’s still going to be the same great wrestling with new matches and new stories and a lot to look forward to.”

