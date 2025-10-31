Watch: Former WWE Star Wins Boxing Debut In Seconds

Gable Steveson seems to have found his calling.

The Olympic Gold Medalist made his boxing debut for Dirty Boxing Championship, a new promotion started by MMA veteran Mike Perry, on Friday night.

He went up against 31-year-old Billy Swanson in the main event of Dirty Boxing 4. Thanks to his powerful uppercuts, Steveson picked up an easy victory, knocking his opponent out in mere seconds:

GABLE STEVESON 13 SECOND KNOCKOUT IN HIS DIRTY BOXING DEBUT!!!! #DBX4 pic.twitter.com/9P7TPGnWGa — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 31, 2025

Gable Steveson signed a WWE NIL contract with much fanfare following an appearance at the 2021 SummerSlam event. He became only the second Olympic Gold Medalist after Kurt Angle to be signed by the promotion.

He was assigned to the Raw brand in the 2021 Draft but never wrestled on the show. After making some sporadic TV appearances, Steveson was quietly moved to the NXT brand.

The 25-year-old would finally make his in-ring debut during the 2023 NXT Great American Bash event. His match with Baron Corbin, however, ended in no-contest. This proved to be his only televised match as Gable was quietly released from his contract in May last year.

Though the young star seems to have found his rhythm in the combat sports world since the WWE departure. He won his MMA debut against Braden Peterson at LFA 217 last month, defeating his opponent in less than 2 minutes. Now this dominating boxing victory suggests that Steveson has a long career ahead.