Watch: Kylie Rae Debuts for WWE Before Monday’s Raw

Former AEW and Impact star Kylie Rae debuted for WWE tonight before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw during a taping for Main Event. She will perform under the name “Briana Ray” in WWE. She attended a tryout recently at the WWE Performance Center and it apparently went well.

Kylie Rae just made her WWE debut!!

Her new name is Briana Ray!

She signed with All Elite Wrestling and was a part of the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing event. She was advertised for a match against Leva Bates at Fyter Fester in 2019 but was replaced by Allie (The Bunny). Tony Khan announced during the All Out media scrum that Kylie had been granted her release and the split was “amicable”.

Kylie showed up at Impact Wrestling‘s Bound for Glory in 2019 and entered the “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet match. Rae had a match scheduled against Deonna Purrazzo and Bound for Glory 2020 but didn’t appear at the event and was replaced by Su Yung.

Kylie Rae showed up in NWA to team with Taryn Terrell to defeat Thunder Rosa and Melina Perez at When Our Shadows Fall. It was announced that she had signed a contract with NWA in June.