Watch: Mascots Brawl at WWE Night at Houston Rockets Game

A mascot dressed as WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin saved a Houston Rockets’ mascot from taking a severe beating during their “WWE Night.”

WWE is holding this year’s Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 28. As the state of Texas prepares for the special occasion, the Houston Rockets took part in the wrestling activities. For their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 26, they had their “WWE Night.”

It was @WWE night at the @HoustonRockets game



I think Mini Clutch is ready to be a surprise entry into this weekend's #RoyalRumble #Rockets on AT&T SportsNet??? pic.twitter.com/XqeqtYSRn5 — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) January 27, 2023

The Rockets worked alongside Reality of Wrestling, founded by NXT Announcer Booker T, to hold matches during the game. The team cheerleaders danced to WWE themes, and the organization sold Undertaker bobbleheads. During halftime, The Rockets also had a mini royal rumble for a replica WWF Championship with other mascots and people dressed as other wrestlers like John Cena.

Video of The Mascot Brawl at WWE Night

The Houston Rockets’ mascot won, but the Cavaliers’ mascot wasn’t happy. The Cavaliers’ mascot attacked the winner from behind and took the belt. However, a Stone Cold Steve Austin mascot made the save and ran the Cavaliers’ mascot off the basketball court.

When the glass breaks … it’s about to go down ??@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/E2hO4kmHg9 — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 27, 2023

WWE Royal Rumble Preview

This Saturday, WWE will hold its annual Royal Rumble event. The card will have a Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match, with the winner of the respective matches earning a title opportunity at WrestleMania. The event will also have Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

To check out who the SEScoops team thinks will win at the Royal Rumble, check out our predictions here.