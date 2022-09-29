Watch: MJF Sings To The Philadelphia Crowd Before AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has taken the professional wrestling world by storm and is in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

MJF appeared on this week’s edition of Dynamite for another promo segment with Wheeler Yuta. Maxwell interrupted Wheeler last week, called him mid, and referred to his group as the Blackpool Cuckold Club.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Wheeler responded and challenged MJF to a match. Maxwell interrupted and said he will face Wheeler next week. Yuta wanted a fight but Colten and Austin Gunn from The Firm stable came to MJF’s rescue.

MJF sat in the crowd to watch Jon Moxley‘s match for the 2nd week in a row. After Jon defeated NJPW star Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator match, MJF was shown smirking in his luxury box in the arena. Wheeler Yuta showed up from behind and attacked before AEW security broke it up. Yuta and MJF will face off next week on Dynamite in Washington D.C.

MJF Sings To The Philadelphia Crowd Before Dynamite

Before Dynamite went on the air, Maxwell sang a song for the Philadelphia crowd in the Liacouras Center. Unfortunately, it was not a song that they wanted to hear as MJF sang the “fight song” for the New York Mets baseball team. The Philadelphia Phillies and the Mets have a longstanding rivalry.

After he was done singing, MJF added that the New York Mets are so much better than the Phillies. He also claimed that The Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars are going to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season this Sunday. You can check out Maxwell’s rendition of the Mets’ fight song in the video below.