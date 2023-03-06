Watch Mustafa Ali Ruin Dolph Ziggler’s VIP Signing

Mustafa Ali crashed a VIP autograph signing for Dolph Ziggler over the weekend at a non-televised live event from Trenton, New Jersey.

The former Retribution leader has adopted a new character. He’s keeping a positive mindset, but seems unstable and is borderline delusional.

Ali’s new angle with Ziggler began a few weeks ago, when he scored a surprising win over Ziggler on Raw in less than five minutes. As seen below, he filmed a video of himself ambushing Ziggler with more of his off-putting ‘positivity.’ Ziggler wasn’t having it and had security escort Ali out of the event, which got the guests all riled up.

Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Ziggler on RAW

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali has also planned a surprise for Dolph Ziggler on the upcoming episode of RAW. Ali has accused ‘The Showoff’ of getting more opportunities because he looked different and smiled more.

However, ahead of Monday Night RAW next week, the 36-year-old star took to Twitter to announce that he was a surprise for Dolph Ziggler. Ali also asked WWE fans to guess his surprise for The Showoff.

“HUGE!!!HUGE!!!HUGE!!!! SURPRISE for my man Deez @HEELZiggler NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw. Comment below; what do you think the SURPRISE is?!?” Mustafa Ali wrote.