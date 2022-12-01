Watch: Sasha Banks Spotted at Boston Celtics NBA Game

Sasha Banks was at the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat basketball game tonight. The Celtics defeated the Heat 134-121 to improve their record to an impressive 18-4.

The game happened to be played at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. WWE Survivor Series WarGames has held at the same venue a few days ago in The Boss’ hometown.

Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game ? pic.twitter.com/zrEPc7fzgd — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 1, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16th. The two were the Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time but were booked to face off against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey‘s opponent at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Instead, Sasha and Naomi walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office, left the titles on his desk, and left the arena. The two have not appeared in WWE since despite numerous rumors claiming their returns are inevitable.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, Bianca Belair was in search for a superstar to fill out her team in the Women’s WarGames match against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Many fans were hoping that the mystery superstar would be Sasha Banks because the show was in her hometown.

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, Sasha posted a video teasing fans that “something so f***ing crazy” was coming.

I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long. So thank you.

But I just want to let you know that there is going to be something so f***ing crazy coming!